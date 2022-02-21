UrduPoint.com

Minor Girl Killed, 6 Injured In Road Accident

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 21, 2022 | 09:10 PM

Minor girl killed, 6 injured in road accident

A minor girl was killed while 6 passengers received multiple injuries in a road accident in the area of Sitiana police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2022 ) :A minor girl was killed while 6 passengers received multiple injuries in a road accident in the area of Sitiana police station.

Police spokesman said on Monday that a speeding truck and wagon collided with each other near Adda Chak No.77 at Sitiana Road.

As a result, 7-year-old girl Areeha Rashid received serious injuries and died on the spot while Riaz Ali (30), Waseem (9), Muhammad Ahmad (41), Irum Jahangir (20), Misbah (33) and Sundas (19) were shifted to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital for treatment.

The area police took the body and vehicles into custody and started investigation.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Vehicles Road Died Road Accident Rashid

Recent Stories

Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry to org ..

Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry to organize Gems and Jewelry Expo in ..

49 seconds ago
 Over 7.49m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

Over 7.49m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

51 seconds ago
 Putin: Ukrainian Authorities Abused People of Donb ..

Putin: Ukrainian Authorities Abused People of Donbas

52 seconds ago
 Six die of coronavirus in Faisalabad

Six die of coronavirus in Faisalabad

54 seconds ago
 639 illegal Afghan refugees arrested during curren ..

639 illegal Afghan refugees arrested during current year: Report

8 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Sindh orders e-tagging of habitual ..

Chief Minister Sindh orders e-tagging of habitual criminals, targeted operation ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>