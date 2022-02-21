Minor girl killed, 6 injured in road accident

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2022 ) :A minor girl was killed while 6 passengers received multiple injuries in a road accident in the area of Sitiana police station.

Police spokesman said on Monday that a speeding truck and wagon collided with each other near Adda Chak No.77 at Sitiana Road.

As a result, 7-year-old girl Areeha Rashid received serious injuries and died on the spot while Riaz Ali (30), Waseem (9), Muhammad Ahmad (41), Irum Jahangir (20), Misbah (33) and Sundas (19) were shifted to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital for treatment.

The area police took the body and vehicles into custody and started investigation.