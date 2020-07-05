Minor girl killed after abduction

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2020 ) :A minor girl was killed after abduction in the area of Khurarianwala police station.

Police spokesman said here on Sunday that accused Shehbaz r/o chak 216-RB had abducted a 7-year-old Rani d/o Amanat Ali while playing outside her house and carried away to a deserted place where he tortured the girl over an old enmity with her family.

As a result, the girl received serious injuries.

Later, the accused escaped after leaving her in the Allied hospital, where she expired.

Receiving information, the police took the body into custody and traced out the accusedthrough scientific method, and arrested Shehbaz.

Further investigation was underway.