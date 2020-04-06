UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minor Girl Killed After Falling Into Open Manhole

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 06th April 2020 | 02:16 PM

Minor girl killed after falling into open manhole

A minor girl was killed after falling into open manhole in the limits of City Council No.40 Mohallah Sakhi Sarwar

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ) : A minor girl was killed after falling into open manhole in the limits of City Council No.40 Mohallah Sakhi Sarwar.

Police said here on Monday that 7-year-old Tayyabah, a student of second class, was playing in the street outside her house when she slipped and fell into an open manhole.

Area people pulled out the girl but she died.

Locals protested against negligence of WASA authority and demanded legal actions against the responsibles.

Related Topics

Student Died

Recent Stories

Serbia's Tourism, Air Transport Hit Hardest by Cor ..

3 minutes ago

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) releases 76,80 ..

3 minutes ago

Head of U.S. intelligence watchdog says Trump fire ..

3 minutes ago

24 patients tested corona positive in Sargodha: Di ..

3 minutes ago

Serbia to Find Way to Celebrate V-Day Depending on ..

3 minutes ago

Boko Haram bombers kill seven in Cameroon

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.