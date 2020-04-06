Minor girl killed after falling into open manhole

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2020 ) : A minor girl was killed after falling into open manhole in the limits of City Council No.40 Mohallah Sakhi Sarwar.

Police said here on Monday that 7-year-old Tayyabah, a student of second class, was playing in the street outside her house when she slipped and fell into an open manhole.

Area people pulled out the girl but she died.

Locals protested against negligence of WASA authority and demanded legal actions against the responsibles.