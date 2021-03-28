UrduPoint.com
Minor Girl Killed After Rape, RPO Takes Notice

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 28th March 2021 | 05:20 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2021 ) :A minor girl was allegedly killed after rape in the area of Millat Town police station, while Regional Police Officer (RPO) Riffat Mukhtar Raja took notice of the incident and directed the City Police Officer (CPO) Faisalabad to submit its report at the earliest.

A police spokesman said on Sunday that 4-year-old girl Meerab, daughter of a brick-kiln worker Faqeer Hussain, went missing while playing outside her house in Chak No 201-RB Chandian Talawan after Asar prayers.

Her parents searched for her and found her body lying in a blood pool outside the locality late in the night.

They reported the matter to the police who took the body into custody and dispatched it to mortuary for postmortem. According to initial investigation, the girl was raped after abduction and then the accused killed her due to fear of arrest, the spokesman said.

