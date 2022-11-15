Minor girl killed as house roof caves in

A five-year-old girl died while 3 other children and their mother were also seriously injured when the roof of their house caved in on Monday, at Lohar Colony, in the limits of Haideri Police Station

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2022 ) :A five-year-old girl died while 3 other children and their mother were also seriously injured when the roof of their house caved in on Monday, at Lohar Colony, in the limits of Haideri Police Station.

The area police said that the roof of the house, belonging to a labourer Nazeer Junejo, collapsed, as a result his wife Hamida Junejo, and four children suffered serious injuries while they were trapped under the debris.

Meanwhile, the local people with the help of officials from the rescue team recovered them from the rubble and later shifted to the casualty department of CMC Hospital Larkana for treatment.

The doctors, however, confirmed the death of a 5-year-old girl by the name of Maria Junejo.

Laborer Nazeer Junejo said that due to the recent heavy rain, the roof and walls of his house were weakened which lead to this catastrophe. he also urged the government to provide him with financial assistance.