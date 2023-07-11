Minor girl killed, biker injured in road accident in Faislabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2023 ):A minor girl was killed while a motorcyclist sustained multiple injuries in a road accident in the area of Sadar police station.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said here on Tuesday that a speeding rickshaw hit a motorcycle near Punjab Housing Society Satiana Road.

As a result, 8-year-old girl Mishal resident of Chak 116/R-B Satiana received serious injuries and died on the spot whereas Rescue 1122 shifted the motorcyclist Umar Daraz (22) to hospital after providing him first aid, he added.