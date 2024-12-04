Open Menu

Minor Girl Killed, Father Injured In Road Accident

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 04, 2024 | 10:39 PM

Minor girl killed, father injured in road accident

A girl was killed while her father sustained injuries when a speeding truck ran over their motorcycle in the suburban area of Rangpur's Adda Jowana Bangla, on Wednesday

Muzaffargarh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) A girl was killed while her father sustained injuries when a speeding truck ran over their motorcycle in the suburban area of Rangpur's Adda Jowana Bangla, on Wednesday.

According to rescue sources, the accident occurred when the truck, moving at a high speed, lost control and struck the motorcycle.

As a result, 8-year-old girl Maryam succumbed to her injuries immediately, while her father sustained injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital for medical attention.

The truck driver managed to flee from the scene. However, police have seized the vehicle and initiated legal proceedings to apprehend the driver and determine the cause of the accident.

Related Topics

Accident Police Driver Vehicle Rangpur From

Recent Stories

Malala Yousafzai Meets Scholars Supported by her s ..

Malala Yousafzai Meets Scholars Supported by her scholarships at the Oxford Univ ..

2 minutes ago
 YPF committed to uniting young policymakers across ..

YPF committed to uniting young policymakers across Pakistan: Jamal Raisani

6 minutes ago
 Azad Jammu Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahm ..

Azad Jammu Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry condemns relentle ..

6 minutes ago
 Sheikh Abdullah Did Not Accede to India: Daughter ..

Sheikh Abdullah Did Not Accede to India: Daughter Begum Khalida Shah say

11 minutes ago
 Government committed to achieve social, economic s ..

Government committed to achieve social, economic stability: Musadik

11 minutes ago
 YPF expands with launch of Sindh Assembly chapter

YPF expands with launch of Sindh Assembly chapter

11 minutes ago
5000 liter spurious milk seized, dairy sealed

5000 liter spurious milk seized, dairy sealed

11 minutes ago
 Youth killed over old rivalry

Youth killed over old rivalry

11 minutes ago
 FIFA to reveal Club World Cup draw amid apathy, le ..

FIFA to reveal Club World Cup draw amid apathy, legal threats

25 minutes ago
 British Museum chief says Parthenon Marbles deal w ..

British Museum chief says Parthenon Marbles deal with Greece 'some distance' awa ..

25 minutes ago
 PMSA saves 12 after Indian cargo ship sinks in Pak ..

PMSA saves 12 after Indian cargo ship sinks in Pakistani waters

25 minutes ago
 Government determined to safeguard lives, properti ..

Government determined to safeguard lives, properties of citizens : AJK PM

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan