Minor Girl Killed, Father Injured In Road Accident
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 04, 2024 | 10:39 PM
Muzaffargarh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) A girl was killed while her father sustained injuries when a speeding truck ran over their motorcycle in the suburban area of Rangpur's Adda Jowana Bangla, on Wednesday.
According to rescue sources, the accident occurred when the truck, moving at a high speed, lost control and struck the motorcycle.
As a result, 8-year-old girl Maryam succumbed to her injuries immediately, while her father sustained injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital for medical attention.
The truck driver managed to flee from the scene. However, police have seized the vehicle and initiated legal proceedings to apprehend the driver and determine the cause of the accident.
