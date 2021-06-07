Minor girl killed, five injured in school wall collapse

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :At least one child was killed and five others were injured as a school wall collapsed, here on Monday.

According to Rescue-1122, the wall of a private school at College Road cave in suddenly.

As a result, 11-year-old girl Eshaal died on-the-spot, while five other children -- Reema (12), Noor Fatima (8), Tazeem (12), Rafia (13) and an unidentified child sustained injuries.

The Rescue-1122 teams shifted the injured to Jinnah Hospital besides providing them first aid on-the-spot.