Minor girl killed in accident in Faisalabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

A minor girl was killed in a road accident in the area of Jaranwala police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2020 ) :A minor girl was killed in a road accident in the area of Jaranwala police station.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said that a speeding car hit a motorcycle on Canal Raod near Haidar Garden.

As a result, 6-year-old girl Durr-e-Adan received serious injuries and died on the spot while 35-year-old motorcyclist Zubair was shifted to hospital.