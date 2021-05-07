Minor girl killed in faisalabad

A minor girl was killed while playing at rail track in the area of Samanabad police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2021 ) :A minor girl was killed while playing at rail track in the area of Samanabad police station.

Police said here on Friday that 5-year-old Nabia,daughter of Majid Ali, resident of housing society, was playing on railway track near Samanabad graveyard when a running train hit her severely.

As a result, the victim received critical injuries and died on the spot.

The police handed over the body to her relatives for burial after completing legal-medico formalities.