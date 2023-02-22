UrduPoint.com

Minor Girl Killed In Road Mishap

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 22, 2023 | 12:20 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2023 ) :A two-year girl was killed in van-motorcycle collision near 85 Jhal area in the remit of factory area police on Wednesday.

Police said that Hassan r/o islam pura along with his sister Tahira bibi and a minor girl, was traveling on motorcycle when a speeding school van hit the two-wheeler near 85 Jhal area.

Consequently,baby girl died on the spot,while other two sustained injuries.

On getting information,police concerned and Rescue 1122 team reached the spot, shifted the body and injured to DHQ hospital for legal formalities.

