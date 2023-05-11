UrduPoint.com

Minor Girl Killed In Road Mishap

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 11, 2023 | 08:44 PM

A minor girl was crushed to death in a road mishap at Chah Banaywala in premises of Khangarh police station on Thursday

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2023 ) :A minor girl was crushed to death in a road mishap at Chah Banaywala in premises of Khangarh police station on Thursday.

According to police sources, six-year old Ariba Bibi d/o Muhammad Aqeel Mastoi resident of Mouza Qasba Janobi was playing outside the house her grandfather situated at Chah Banaywala.

All of a sudden, a speeding tractor trolley loaded with sand crushed her under its wheel.

The driver Liaqat Ali managed to escape from the scene, however, police concerned have registered the case against the driver after taking tractor trolley into custody.

