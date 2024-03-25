Open Menu

Minor Girl Killed In Road Mishap

Sumaira FH Published March 25, 2024 | 01:30 PM

Minor girl killed in road mishap

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) A minor girl was crushed to death in a road mishap in the area of Saddar police station.

Police said here on Monday that 5-year-old Eman Fatima daughter of Imran was playing outside his house in Chak No.

233-RB Hari Singh Wala when a speeding tractor trolley hit her severely.

As a result, the girl received critical injuries and died on the spot before getting any medical assistance.

The police took the body into custody and started investigation for arrest of the tractor driver who managed to escape from the scene, he added.

