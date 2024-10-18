Minor Girl Killed In Road Mishap
Muhammad Irfan Published October 18, 2024 | 04:30 PM
LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) A minor girl was killed while two women sustained serious injuries after an over-speeding motorcycle collided with a footpath near railway road Dunyapur, here on Friday.
According to Rescue officials, four persons riding a motorcycle were going somewhere when suddenly the tw-wheeler collided with a footpath due to over-speeding.
As a result, two-year-old Sehrish, daughter of Abdul Waheed, a resident of 25/M Dunyapur, died on-the-spot.
The injured included Sumaira and Kalsoom and were shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Dunyapur.
Recent Stories
Who will lead Pakistan team for white-ball series against Australia?
Shan Masood celebrates victory in Multan Test, vows similar performance in third ..
Shaheens to commence their Emerging Teams T20 Asia Cup campaign against India to ..
From now on will show ministerial attitude, Azma tells journalists
Lahore police arrest over 350 PTI activists following protest call
Talagang Chambers of Commerce and Industry to boost local economy: Zahid Chaudha ..
PM writes letter to US president for release, return of Dr. Aafia Siddiqui to Pa ..
Pakistan beat England in Multan Test
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 October 2024
Consensus reached on constitutional amendments, says Governor Punjab Sardar Sale ..
Mendis clinches Sri Lanka series win over West Indies
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KPCPWC, PPA ink agreement for protection of children1 minute ago
-
Economic stability depends on peace: PML-N leader1 minute ago
-
KP Higher education department setup Women’s Center of Excellence to empower women11 minutes ago
-
SCO summit improves Pakistan’s image globally: Shafqat Shah11 minutes ago
-
Don't burn paddy crop residue, farmers warned11 minutes ago
-
DIG Jails visits Ghotki district Jail11 minutes ago
-
Parents urged to vaccinate children to prevent diphtheria outbreaks11 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, France strengthen educational ties: A growing partnership12 minutes ago
-
Under-training officers visit BFC Sialkot21 minutes ago
-
85 drug-peddlers arrested21 minutes ago
-
PFA seizes 30,000-litre substandard oil in Burewala22 minutes ago
-
Dera police arrest 6 outlaws22 minutes ago