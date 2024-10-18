Minor girl killed in road mishap

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) A minor girl was killed while two women sustained serious injuries after an over-speeding motorcycle collided with a footpath near railway road Dunyapur, here on Friday.

According to Rescue officials, four persons riding a motorcycle were going somewhere when suddenly the tw-wheeler collided with a footpath due to over-speeding.

As a result, two-year-old Sehrish, daughter of Abdul Waheed, a resident of 25/M Dunyapur, died on-the-spot.

The injured included Sumaira and Kalsoom and were shifted to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Dunyapur.