Minor girl killed, parents injured as bus hit motorcycle

(@FahadShabbir)

A minor girl was killed while her parents sustained serious injuries when a bus hit their motorcycle at Pattoki-Multan road near Kuhna Chowk bypass on Tuesday

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2021 ) :-:A minor girl was killed while her parents sustained serious injuries when a bus hit their motorcycle at Pattoki-Multan road near Kuhna Chowk bypass on Tuesday.

According to police, Naeemul Hassan along with his wife and minor daughter was riding a motorcycle at Kuhna Bypass near Pattoki when a recklessly driven bus (LES-98) coming behind hit them.

Madiha Fatima (5) died on the spot while Naeem and his wife Asma sustained multiple injuries. Rescue-1122 shifted the victims to THQ hospital Pattoki.

Police have impounded the bus while its driver fled the scene soon after accident.

Police were investigating.