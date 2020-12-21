Minor girl killed, sister injured in wall collapse

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2020 ) :A minor girl was killed and her elder sister was injured in a wall collapse incident in a nearby village on Monday. According to Rescue-1122, Eman Fatima (6) and her sister Maria (14) were present in their house when the wall of their house collapsed in Chak 69-GB near Makoana.

Resultantly, both received serious injuries and Eman Fatima died before getting medical treatment.

The Rescue team shifted the injured to DHQ hospital. The area police handed over the body of the deceased girl to the family after completing necessary formalities.