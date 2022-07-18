Minor girl killed, two injured in roof collapse

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2022 ) :A minor girl was killed while her two family members sustained multiple injuries in a roof collapse incident here on Monday.

According to Rescue-1122, the incident took place in Pakpura locality where roof of a mud house collapsed suddenly, burying three family members under the debris.

As a result, three-year-old Zainab died on the spot while Bagh (40) and Nasreen (35) sustained multiple injuries.

The rescuers pulled out the victims of debris and shifted them toa local hospital.