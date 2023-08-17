Open Menu

Minor Girl Killed, Uncle, Grandmother Arrested

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 17, 2023 | 10:21 PM

Minor girl killed, uncle, grandmother arrested

A minor girl was killed and thrown into a sewerage manhole over a domestic dispute here at Chah Dodaywala on premises of Seetal Mari police station on Thursday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2023 ) :A minor girl was killed and thrown into a sewerage manhole over a domestic dispute here at Chah Dodaywala on premises of Seetal Mari police station on Thursday.

According to police sources, Irfan resident of Chah Dodaywala reported police that his four-year-old daughter Fatima was missing.

The police reached the spot and started the search of the minor girl and later, the Rescue 1122 officials recovered the body from a sewerage manhole adjacent with their residence.

The police concerned started the investigations into the incident and arrested Faisal, the uncle of the deceased girl.

During the interrogation, the arrested accused confessed that he had a dispute with his brother Irfan over some domestic issues.

In a fit of anger, he killed the minor girl and later threw the body into the sewerage manhole. The police have also arrested the grandmother of the deceased girl Nasreen Bibi after the arrested accused Faisal confessed her involvement in the murder.

The case has been registered against both accused and further investigations were underway, police sources added.

Related Topics

Murder Police Police Station Rescue 1122 From

Recent Stories

Dera Police foiled smuggling bid of 5714 liters Ir ..

Dera Police foiled smuggling bid of 5714 liters Iranian oil

28 minutes ago
 GC University announces 2 year English Access Micr ..

GC University announces 2 year English Access Micro scholarship Program

33 minutes ago
 Pakistan to feature in Asian Baseball C'ship

Pakistan to feature in Asian Baseball C'ship

25 minutes ago
 Completion of Caretaker Govt: a key political proc ..

Completion of Caretaker Govt: a key political process to ensure free, peaceful e ..

25 minutes ago
 Poliovirus found in Peshawar's environmental sampl ..

Poliovirus found in Peshawar's environmental sample

25 minutes ago
 Farmers to get Rs 5000 per acre subsidy to employ ..

Farmers to get Rs 5000 per acre subsidy to employ sugarcane chip bud technology

25 minutes ago
Larkana Press Club holds candlelight vigil to reme ..

Larkana Press Club holds candlelight vigil to remember journalist Jan Muhammad

25 minutes ago
 SDHR organises training programme on visionary lea ..

SDHR organises training programme on visionary leadership

43 minutes ago
 Emirates and Air Canada Expand Codeshare Partners ..

Emirates and Air Canada Expand Codeshare Partnership to Flights to and from Mon ..

43 minutes ago
 37 new Covid cases reported in last week

37 new Covid cases reported in last week

24 minutes ago
 IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar cash rewards, certificate ..

IG Punjab Dr Usman Anwar cash rewards, certificates to officials

24 minutes ago
 Retired DSPs meet with IG Punjab

Retired DSPs meet with IG Punjab

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan