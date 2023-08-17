Minor girl killed, uncle, grandmother arrested

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2023 ) :A minor girl was killed and thrown into a sewerage manhole over a domestic dispute here at Chah Dodaywala on premises of Seetal Mari police station on Thursday.

According to police sources, Irfan resident of Chah Dodaywala reported police that his four-year-old daughter Fatima was missing.

The police reached the spot and started the search of the minor girl and later, the Rescue 1122 officials recovered the body from a sewerage manhole adjacent with their residence.

The police concerned started the investigations into the incident and arrested Faisal, the uncle of the deceased girl.

During the interrogation, the arrested accused confessed that he had a dispute with his brother Irfan over some domestic issues.

In a fit of anger, he killed the minor girl and later threw the body into the sewerage manhole. The police have also arrested the grandmother of the deceased girl Nasreen Bibi after the arrested accused Faisal confessed her involvement in the murder.

The case has been registered against both accused and further investigations were underway, police sources added.