Minor girl murder mystery solved, 2 bothers arrested

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2022 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani said on Monday that the police had solved murder mystery of minor girl and arrested two brothers on the murder charges.

Addressing a press conference at Police Lines here, he said that 10-year-old Eman Fatima, daughter of Muhammad Ramzan, was kidnapped from Chak No 467-GB and her parents reported the incident to City Sammundri police, who started investigation.

Meanwhile, special teams, under supervision of SSP Operations, were constituted which recovered the body of ill-fated girl from rooftop of a neighbour of the victim girl.

The police took seven people including Muneeb, Haseeb, Habib, Saad, Abdul Wahhab, Arshad and Muaz into custody over suspicion. However, during interrogation, 16-year-old accused Muneeb of the same Mohallah confessed to the offence after committing rape, whereas his brother Haseeb assisted him in the offence.

The police arrested the accused, while further investigation was under progress, the CPO added.