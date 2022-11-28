Minor girl murdered after rape

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2022 ) :A minor girl was kidnapped and killed after alleged rape in the limits of City Sammundri police station.

A spokesman for police said here on Sunday that 10-year-old Eman Fatima daughter of Ramzan of Chak 467-GB got missing from her house all of sudden in the morning.

The police, after receiving information started search operation and found her body on rooftop of a neighbor house.

Apparently, the ill-fated girl was killed after the rape, said police. The body was dispatched to mortuary for postmortem.

Meanwhile, Regional Police Officer Sarfraz Falki and City Police Officer Syed Khalid Mehmood Hamdani took serious notice of the incident and constituted special teams for immediate arrest of the culprits.

The teams took seven suspects including -- Haseeb, Habib, Saad, Muneeb, Abdul Wahhab, Arshad and Muaz -- into custody. Further investigation was under way, said police.