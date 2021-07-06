UrduPoint.com
Minor Girl Recovered

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 06th July 2021 | 01:20 PM

Minor girl recovered

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :A 3-year-old minor girl,who went missing from Miana Pura, was recovered by police.

According to Haji pura police here on Tuesday,a citizen lodged a complaint that his daughter Faiza was playing in street and didn't return home.The team used some scientific methods of investigation and traced out the girl within few hours.

She was handed over to family after completing legal formalities, police officials said.

More Stories From Pakistan

