Minor Girl Recovered, Kidnappers Arrested In Faisalabad

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 03rd June 2020 | 04:52 PM

Millat Town police have recovered a minor girl and arrested kidnappers after two months

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2020 ) :Millat Town police have recovered a minor girl and arrested kidnappers after two months.

Police spokesman said on Wednesday that 6-year-old Mafia d/o Imtiaz r/of chak No.202-RB was abducted two months ago when she was playing outside her house and ransom was demanded for her release.

Her parents had reported the incident to the area police, and the police after registering a case started investigation. After two months, the police succeeded in arresting two accused Abdur Rehman and Imran,and recovered the minor girl from their custody.

Further investigation was underway.

More Stories From Pakistan

