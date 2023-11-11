Minor girl reunited with family

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2023) The Dolphin force reunited a minor girl with her family, here on Saturday.

Police spokesman Shehzad Javaid said that Dolphin force team No 8 was on its duty in Raza Abad when they spotted a three-year-old girl with a school bag, but unable to tell her name and house address.

However, the Dolphin team made announcements through loudspeakers in mosques and traced family of the girl and handed her over to them, he added.