Minor girl, two men injured

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2023) Two men and a minor girl were injured as an overspeeding car hit a tree near Papliwala Stop on Wazirabad Road.

According to Rescue spokesperson, 50-year-old Mazhar, 35-year-old Arshad and 4-year-old Hamna were injured as the car went out of control due to high speed and hit a tree. Rescue 1122 provided the first aid and shifted the injured to Allama Iqbal Hospital, Sialkot.