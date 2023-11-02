Open Menu

Minor Girl, Two Men Injured

Muhammad Irfan Published November 02, 2023 | 04:30 PM

Minor girl, two men injured

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2023) Two men and a minor girl were injured as an overspeeding car hit a tree near Papliwala Stop on Wazirabad Road.

According to Rescue spokesperson, 50-year-old Mazhar, 35-year-old Arshad and 4-year-old Hamna were injured as the car went out of control due to high speed and hit a tree. Rescue 1122 provided the first aid and shifted the injured to Allama Iqbal Hospital, Sialkot.

Related Topics

Injured Road Car Sialkot Wazirabad Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

President of Seychelles witnesses launch of Execut ..

President of Seychelles witnesses launch of Executive Leadership Program in coop ..

13 minutes ago
 Al Ansari Financial Services approves AED 300 mill ..

Al Ansari Financial Services approves AED 300 million interim cash dividend

13 minutes ago
 Pakistan-US relations are in Pakistan's interest. ..

Pakistan-US relations are in Pakistan's interest. Khawaja Rameez Hasan

17 minutes ago
 PITB organises session on 'Mastering the Power of ..

PITB organises session on 'Mastering the Power of Positive Thinking'

19 minutes ago
 Fujairah plans to attract half million visitors to ..

Fujairah plans to attract half million visitors to historic archaeological sites

58 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi University hosts symposium to advance ed ..

Abu Dhabi University hosts symposium to advance education through innovation and ..

58 minutes ago
UAE Flag a symbol of our dignity and pride: Sultan ..

UAE Flag a symbol of our dignity and pride: Sultan bin Tahnoon

1 hour ago
 UAE Flag Day embodies values of unity and solidari ..

UAE Flag Day embodies values of unity and solidarity: Ajman Ruler

1 hour ago
 Caretaker PM to participate in ECO Summit in Uzbek ..

Caretaker PM to participate in ECO Summit in Uzbekistan, starting on Wednesday: ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, Brunei emphasize need to bolster bilater ..

Pakistan, Brunei emphasize need to bolster bilateral ties

2 hours ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives Maktoum bin ..

2 hours ago
 “Like father, like son,”: Shoaib Malik shares ..

“Like father, like son,”: Shoaib Malik shares Izhaan’s training video

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan