MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) :Responding to a minor girl's appeal on social media, deputy commissioner Ali Shahzad ordered an operation resulting in the girl's family gaining the possession of a 14-Kanal piece of precious land their relatives had been illegally occupying for the last three decades.

Assistant Commissioner tehsil Sadar Multan Muhammad Adnan Babar leading a team of police, revenue and tahsil administration officials, reached Mauza Feroz Pur at Shershah and retrieved the land from the illegal occupants who had been cultivating it and reaping profits for the last 30 years.

The agriculture land worth millions was handed over to the family of the minor girl, the actual owners. It may be noted that commissioner Multan Javed Akhtar Mahmood had taken notice of the video appeal on social media and had instructed DC to redress her grievances, said an official release issued here Tuesday .

The minor girl and her family thanked commissioner and district administration for taking action that helped them get back their property.