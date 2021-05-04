UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minor Girl's Appeal On Social Media Brings Possession Of Precious Land To Family

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 04th May 2021 | 04:26 PM

Minor girl's appeal on social media brings possession of precious land to family

Responding to a minor girl's appeal on social media, deputy commissioner Ali Shahzad ordered an operation resulting in the girl's family gaining the possession of a 14-Kanal piece of precious land their relatives had been illegally occupying for the last three decades

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) :Responding to a minor girl's appeal on social media, deputy commissioner Ali Shahzad ordered an operation resulting in the girl's family gaining the possession of a 14-Kanal piece of precious land their relatives had been illegally occupying for the last three decades.

Assistant Commissioner tehsil Sadar Multan Muhammad Adnan Babar leading a team of police, revenue and tahsil administration officials, reached Mauza Feroz Pur at Shershah and retrieved the land from the illegal occupants who had been cultivating it and reaping profits for the last 30 years.

The agriculture land worth millions was handed over to the family of the minor girl, the actual owners. It may be noted that commissioner Multan Javed Akhtar Mahmood had taken notice of the video appeal on social media and had instructed DC to redress her grievances, said an official release issued here Tuesday .

The minor girl and her family thanked commissioner and district administration for taking action that helped them get back their property.

Related Topics

Multan Police Social Media Agriculture May Family From Million

Recent Stories

PSL franchises approaches PCB to shift remaining m ..

23 minutes ago

Haleem Adil Sheikh's letter to CS, IGP to protect ..

3 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,699 new COVID-19 cases, 1,686 reco ..

31 minutes ago

Rs 2.99 bln being spent on 421 development schemes ..

3 minutes ago

Govt taking steps to help flood & rain affected fa ..

5 minutes ago

Morocco's trade deficit narrows by 11.2 pct in Q1

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.