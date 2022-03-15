UrduPoint.com

Minor Girl's Decapitated Body Found

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 15, 2022 | 09:02 PM

A decapitated body of a 12-year-old girl was found in a nomadic settlement in Gulshan-e-Khair Muhammad area in the limits of Tando Yusuf police station

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2022 ) :A decapitated body of a 12-year-old girl was found in a nomadic settlement in Gulshan-e-Khair Muhammad area in the limits of Tando Yusuf police station.

Upon receiving the information, the police have taken the body of 12-year-old girl Nina Kolhi into custody and shifted it to Civil Hospital for postmortem.

According to police, an innocent girl was killed after being raped while a knife was also found near her body.

Police said that the girl was alone in the house while her parents had gone out for earn livelihood.

Police have taken the body into custody and started further investigation into the incident.

Meanwhile, provincial human rights committee member Advocate Kashif Bajeer while expressing regret over the incident demanded of the police to conduct a post-mortem of the slain girl and get a report of sexual abuse so as to ensure the arrest of the accused.

He said that the Human Rights Committee has set up a committee of lawyers which will provide all kinds of legal assistance to the parents of the deceased.

