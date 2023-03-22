Minor girls handed over to their mother

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ) :District and Sessions Judge Sheikh Khalid Bashir Wednesday handed over two minor girls to their mother after getting them recovered from their father.

According to details, Naila Bibi of Negahban Pura had filed a petition in the court, contending that her husband Saqlain had thrown her out of his house and snatched her two minor daughters including Malaika (8) and Laiba (6) some time ago.

The court directed the Sargodha Road police for recovery of the girls, which produced them in the court. The judge disposed of the petition by handing over both minor girls to their mother.