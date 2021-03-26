RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :The court on Friday granted police four-day physical remand of two accused, who were arrested in the brutal rape and murder case of a nine year old minor girl here in the jurisdiction of Civil Line Police Station.

Babar Masih, Adnan Imran and wife of Babar Masih, who were arrested by police yesterday, were produced in the court today.

The court agreed to grant a four-day remand of Babar Masih and Adnan while wife of Babar Masih was sent to judicial.

Civil Line police on Thursday night claimed to have arrested three, Babar Masih, Adnan and wife of Babar Masih namely Kavita alias Aniqa in Zainab rape and murder case.

According to Superintendent Police (SP) Potohar, Syed Ali, the accused had confessed to their crime of raping and killing the minor girl.

A police spokesman informed that City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ahsan Younas and Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Investigation Muhammad Faisal on Thursday night visited the house of the victim, Zainab and apprised Zainab's father about all the development in the case and arrest of the accused.

He informed that the victim's father expressed confidence on the investigation process and arrest of the accused.

He informed that CPO had constituted a police team to investigate this high profile case, comprising SSP Investigation, Muhammad Faisal, SP Potohar Syed Ali, SHO Civil Lines and other officers.

The police team made hectic efforts and traced the culprits, he added.

The CPO said that after investigation and arrest of the accused, Rawalpindi district police had accomplished the challenge.

Nine-year-old girl Zainab was found murdered after being sexually assaulted here with her body being recovered from the neighbouring home.

Zainab went out of her house to buy something from a shop in the Jhanda Chichi neighbourhood.

"The family got worried after the girl did not return for over an hour, leading them to search for her," they said adding that later her body was found from a neighbouring home.

The police started investigation and managed to net the accused who have been sent behind the bars.