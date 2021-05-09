Minor hit to death

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2021 ) :An eight year old boy was ht to death by a car, in Sadr area of tehsil Tandlianwala.

According to police, Ubaid was playing in a bazaar of Chak No 411-GB when a car hit him. He suffered severe injuries and died on the way to hospital.

The car driver sped away.

Separately, a 80-year-old unidentified man was found dead in street No 20, Razaabad.

Locals spotted the body and informed the police.

Police shifted the corpse to the dead house of Allied hospital and started search for heirs.