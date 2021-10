KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2021 ) :An eight-year-old boy was killed after being hit by a car Khadian near here on Sunday.

According to police, Muhammad Hussain son of Abdul Majeed was crossing a road near Grid Station Khadian Khas when a recklessly car ran him over. He died on the spot.

Rescue-1122 shifted the body to DHQ hospital Kasur.

Police were investigating.