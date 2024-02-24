Minor Housemaid Killed, Accused Arrested
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 24, 2024 | 07:30 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2024) A minor housemaid was allegedly tortured to death in the area of Madina Town police station and the police claimed to have arrested the accused for investigation.
A police spokesman said here on Saturday that 12-year-old Ayesha, daughter of Murtaza Chaddhar of Chak No. 229-RB Makkoana, was working as housemaid in the house of Fazlur Rehman at Naimat Colony No. 2 where she was reportedly tortured.
As a result, the girl received serious injuries and was shifted to hospital where she was pronounced dead.
The police on the complaint of Murtaza Chaddhar, father of the ill-fated girl, registered a case and started investigation.
Receiving information, the City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ali Zia took serious notice of the incident and directed Superintendent Police (SP) Madina Town to probe into the matter and submit its report in addition to ensuring immediate arrest of the accused.
Therefore, a special police team was constituted who conducted raids and arrested three accused including Fazlur Rehman and his two sisters Sunaila Tufail and Raheela Tufail while further investigation was under progress, spokesman added.
Meanwhile, Chairperson Child Protection & Welfare Bureau (CPWB) Sara Ahmad has condemned the alleged killing of minor housemaid and directed CPWB Faisalabad team to visit residence of the victim and meet her parents so that they could be provided justice, a spokesman of child protection bureau said.
