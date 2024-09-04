Open Menu

Minor Housemaids Tortured, Accused Trader Arrested

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 04, 2024 | 04:40 PM

Minor housemaids tortured, accused trader arrested

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2024) The Madina Town police have arrested a local trader on the CPO orders on the charge of torturing his housemaids.

A police spokesman said here on Wednesday that 12-year-old Eman Fatima, daughter of Muhammad Haneef Jutt, and 13-year-old Manahal, daughter of Rafaqat Ali Jutt, residents of Sheikhupura were working housemaids in the house of a local Arshad Sheikh in Edan Valley.

The both girls were going back to see their patients when accused Arshad Sheikh intercepted them on the way and subjected them to severe torture.

Some people made video of the incident and shared it on social media.

Receiving information, City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil took serious notice and directed the police to ensure immediate arrest of the culprit.

Therefore, a special team was constituted who conducted raid and arrested Arshad Sheikh from Edan Valley.

The accused was locked behind bars after registration of a case while further investigation was under progress, spokesman added.

