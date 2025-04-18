Minor Injured In Accidental Fire
Faizan Hashmi Published April 18, 2025 | 07:20 PM
Muzaffargarh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) A 13-year-old boy allegedly shot at and injured another minor during a heated argument following a wedding ceremony in the jurisdiction of City Sultan Police Station, police said on Thursday.
According to the police spokesperson, the incident occurred around 1:30am after two children got into an argument following a wedding event.
During the altercation, 13-year-old Muhammad Asad reportedly opened fire on Muhammad Farhan with a pistol.
The bullet struck Farhan in the leg, and he was immediately shifted to a hospital for medical treatment. Police said the victim’s family did not inform police about the incident. The police were alerted by the hospital after receiving a call from the attending doctor.
A case has been registered at City Sultan Police Station, and raids are underway to arrest the accused, Muhammad Asad, who is currently at large.
