Minor Injured In Accidental Fire

Faizan Hashmi Published April 18, 2025 | 07:20 PM

Minor injured in accidental fire

Muzaffargarh, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) A 13-year-old boy allegedly shot at and injured another minor during a heated argument following a wedding ceremony in the jurisdiction of City Sultan Police Station, police said on Thursday.

According to the police spokesperson, the incident occurred around 1:30am after two children got into an argument following a wedding event.

During the altercation, 13-year-old Muhammad Asad reportedly opened fire on Muhammad Farhan with a pistol.

The bullet struck Farhan in the leg, and he was immediately shifted to a hospital for medical treatment. Police said the victim’s family did not inform police about the incident. The police were alerted by the hospital after receiving a call from the attending doctor.

A case has been registered at City Sultan Police Station, and raids are underway to arrest the accused, Muhammad Asad, who is currently at large.

