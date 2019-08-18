UrduPoint.com
Minor Issue Claims Life

Sun 18th August 2019 | 04:00 PM

Minor issue claims life

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2019 ) -:A youth was killed over minor issue in a nearby village here Sunday.

According to police, victim Shahryar (20) s/o Abdul Ghaffar, resident of Chak No 29-JB Janobi was enjoying songs on a tape recorder deck loudly in his drawing room when his neighbors forbade him but to no avail.

As result, three persons Ali Rizwan, Fayyaz, Ijaz and others allegedly attacked him with a sharp edged weapon. He was taken to Civil Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

Police have registered a case and started investigation.

