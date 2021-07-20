Minor kid crushed to death by speeding van

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2021 ) :A minor kid was killed as an over-speeding van ran over him near Ahsanpur in the limits of Daira Deen Panah police station on Tuesday.

According to police sources, a passenger van was going to Rawalpindi from Taunsa when it suddenly hit a four year old boy namely Dilawar.

As a result, the kid sustained injuries and died on the spot. The accident took place due to over-speeding.

Police has started legal proceeding into the incident.