Minor Kid Crushes Under Tractor Trolley To Death
Sumaira FH Published May 31, 2024 | 06:33 PM
A minor kid of a landlord on Friday was crushed under tractor trolley to death while playing in Chak No 36/KB
BUREWALA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) A minor kid of a landlord on Friday was crushed under tractor trolley to death while playing in Chak No 36/KB.
According to details, four years minor kid of a landlord Hamraz Chawera resident of Chak No 36/KB was playing under tractor trolley.
Meanwhile , his uncle started the tractor and the kid crushed under it and died.
There was chaos in the house due to the tragic death of the innocent child and every eye was filled with tears.
