Minor kid dies after fell into manhole

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2023 ) :A minor boy died after felling down into open sewer manhole near Khokharabad chowk.

According to details, a nine years old boy named Maaz s/o Saeed was playing near Khokharabad chowk and suddenly fell down into open sewerage manhole and died.

Rescue 1122 fished out the body and shifted to district headquarters hospital.

Local people staged demonstration protest and demanded action against responsible.