Minor Kid Dies In Road Mishap
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :A minor kid crushed under motorcycle to death at Daira Deen Panah area on Friday.
According to details,a five years old kid namely Danish s/o Kaloo was playing at Nullah near Daira Deen Panah when a speeding motorcyclist hit him and fled away from there.
As a result, the minor kid sustained serious injuries and died on the spot.
Police reached on the spot and started interrogation into the incident.