Minor kid dies in road mishap

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :A minor kid crushed under motorcycle to death at Daira Deen Panah area on Friday.

According to details,a five years old kid namely Danish s/o Kaloo was playing at Nullah near Daira Deen Panah when a speeding motorcyclist hit him and fled away from there.

As a result, the minor kid sustained serious injuries and died on the spot.

Police reached on the spot and started interrogation into the incident.