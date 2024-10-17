Minor kid drowns in canal

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) A minor child drowned in Musa canal near Chowk Azam while playing on Thursday.

According to Rescue officials, four-year-old Umair Mushtaq was playing near Musa canal bank in Tehsil Chowk Azam, district Layyah, when suddenly he fell into canal and drowned.

A Rescue team rushed to the spot, fished out the body and shifted it to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital.