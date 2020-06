MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2020 ) :A minor kid drowned into a canal near Dandaywali pull Budhla Santt Road here on Sunday.

According to Rescue-1122 officials, a three years old boy namely Ehsan s/o Iqbal was playing near the canal and suddenly slipped and fell down into the canal.

Rescue teams rushed to the spot and recovered the body from the canal and handed over to heirs.