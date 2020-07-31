UrduPoint.com
Minor Kid Drowns Into Canal

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Fri 31st July 2020 | 12:56 AM

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ):A minor kid was drowned into canal while playing at bank of the canal here on Thursday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, four year old Muhammad Sajid s/o Khizar resident of Chak 9-Tiba was playing at Makhdoompur canal with age fellows. All of a sudden, he slipped and fell down into the canal.

Rescue teams reached the spot and recovered the body from the canal. The body was later, handed over to the heirs.

