Minor kid drowns into canal

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ):A minor kid was drowned into canal while playing at bank of the canal here on Thursday.

According to Rescue 1122 sources, four year old Muhammad Sajid s/o Khizar resident of Chak 9-Tiba was playing at Makhdoompur canal with age fellows. All of a sudden, he slipped and fell down into the canal.

Rescue teams reached the spot and recovered the body from the canal. The body was later, handed over to the heirs.