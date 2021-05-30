Minor kid drowns into canal in Muzaffargarh

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2021 ) :A minor kid fell down into the canal and drowned at Tehsil Jatoi area.

According to Rescue officials, a three years old kid Mursalin s/o Muhammad Waleem resident of basti Nehar mouza Meerwala Jatoi was playing when he slipped and fell down into the Sonhri canal.

Rescue teams fished out the body after two days struggle hard near from Khandar Mirani.

The body was handed over to the heirs.