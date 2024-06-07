Open Menu

Minor Kid Drowns Into Pond While Hunting Fish

Sumaira FH Published June 07, 2024 | 05:20 PM

Minor kid drowns into pond while hunting fish

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2024) A minor kid drowned into the pond as he went into it for hunting fish near Hassanabad street No 10 here on Friday.

According to Rescue officials, a minor kid went into the pond near Hassanabad area for hunting fish and drowned.

Rescue teams along with motorcycle rescue ambulance, rescue ambulance and water rescue van rushed to the spot and launched operation.

The teams fished out the body from the pond and handed over to heirs.

