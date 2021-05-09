UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Minor Kid, His Mother Died In Road Accident

Faizan Hashmi 19 hours ago Sun 09th May 2021 | 12:40 PM

Minor kid, his mother died in road accident

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2021 ) :A minor kid and his mother died in road mishap at Khanpur Bagga Sher, a suburban area of Muzaffargarh.

According to Rescue 1122, a citizen namely Hamza Rasheed along with other members of family was going somewhere.

All of a sudden, his motorcycle struck with a car. Resultantly, his minor kid namely Aamir (6) and his wife Aabida (38) died on the spot. Hamza Rasheed and his daughter Arooj (5) sustained injuries and they were shifted to hospital in precarious condition.

Related Topics

Road Car Died Wife Muzaffargarh Khanpur Rescue 1122 Family

Recent Stories

Etihad Rail manufactures sleepers locally with glo ..

6 hours ago

Researchers at UAE University accomplish breakthro ..

8 hours ago

Federal Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Prosecutio ..

9 hours ago

Crescent Enterprises to double its investments in ..

9 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed orders housing loans for Emirati ..

9 hours ago

Tabreed reports AED85.5 million net profit in Q1&# ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.