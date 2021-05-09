Minor kid, his mother died in road accident

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2021 ) :A minor kid and his mother died in road mishap at Khanpur Bagga Sher, a suburban area of Muzaffargarh.

According to Rescue 1122, a citizen namely Hamza Rasheed along with other members of family was going somewhere.

All of a sudden, his motorcycle struck with a car. Resultantly, his minor kid namely Aamir (6) and his wife Aabida (38) died on the spot. Hamza Rasheed and his daughter Arooj (5) sustained injuries and they were shifted to hospital in precarious condition.