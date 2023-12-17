Minor kid kidnapped for ransom recovered

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2023) Police claimed to have recovered a minor kid safely who was kidnapped for ransom in the limits of Mumtazabad police

station here on Sunday.

The police registered the case and launched immediate action and recovered four years old kid namely Abdul Wahab

who was kidnapped for ransom from Mumtazabad police station area.

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Muhammad Sohail Chaudhary said that the help was taken from modern technology for

the safe recovery of the child and the arrest of the accused as the special teams of IT, CIA and CRO participated.

The main accused of the incident Fayyaz Sanjrani was also arrested from Taunsa Dera Ghazi Khan.