Minor kids killed as speeding bus ran over them

Two minor cousins were killed after a speeding bus hit a motorcycle near bypass chowk Tulmba road on Wednesday

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2021 ) :Two minor cousins were killed after a speeding bus hit a motorcycle near bypass chowk Tulmba road on Wednesday.

According to eye witnesses, two minor cousins namely Hassan and Bilal were going home after school when a speeding bus ran over them near bypass chowk on Tulmba road.

As a result, both kids sustained serious injuries and died on the spot. The victim kids were hailed from 21/8-R town.