KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2021 ) :A minor was killed in the limits of Usman mandi police on Wednesday.

Police said here that 7-year-old Mohsin Ali was walking to school when suddenly a four wheel push cart loaded with bricks crushed him to death near Government Primary school, Bagh Ali.

Police started investigation.