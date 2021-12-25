Minor Killed, 2 Injured In Road Accident
Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 25th December 2021 | 06:50 PM
A 7-year-old boy was killed while two others sustained injuries in a road accident, near here on Saturday
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2021 ) :A 7-year-old boy was killed while two others sustained injuries in a road accident, near here on Saturday.
Police said that Tauseef, resident of Bhera along with his two sons- Talha and Junaid was returning home on a motorbike when a rashly driven tractor-trolley hit them near Lorry Adda Bhera.
Resultantly, Talha died on the spot while his father and a sibling sustained injuries.
Rescue team shifted the injured to the THQ hospital Bhera for medical treatment.
Police have impounded the vehicle and started investigation.
A case has been registered against the tractor driver.