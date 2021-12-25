UrduPoint.com

Minor Killed, 2 Injured In Road Accident

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 25th December 2021 | 06:50 PM

Minor killed, 2 injured in road accident

A 7-year-old boy was killed while two others sustained injuries in a road accident, near here on Saturday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2021 ) :A 7-year-old boy was killed while two others sustained injuries in a road accident, near here on Saturday.

Police said that Tauseef, resident of Bhera along with his two sons- Talha and Junaid was returning home on a motorbike when a rashly driven tractor-trolley hit them near Lorry Adda Bhera.

Resultantly, Talha died on the spot while his father and a sibling sustained injuries.

Rescue team shifted the injured to the THQ hospital Bhera for medical treatment.

Police have impounded the vehicle and started investigation.

A case has been registered against the tractor driver.

Related Topics

Injured Driver Vehicle Died Road Accident

Recent Stories

Katrina Kaif announces her new film ‘Merry Chris ..

Katrina Kaif announces her new film ‘Merry Christmas’

23 minutes ago
 JI Chief regrets over poor civil state of Karachi

JI Chief regrets over poor civil state of Karachi

44 minutes ago
 PM announces new party structure for PTI

PM announces new party structure for PTI

48 minutes ago
 Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah cuts Christmas ..

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah cuts Christmas cake

3 minutes ago
 Christmas celebrated in Bahawalpur, functions held ..

Christmas celebrated in Bahawalpur, functions held at churches

3 minutes ago
 Chief Minister calls for promotion of shooting spo ..

Chief Minister calls for promotion of shooting sports

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.