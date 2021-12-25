Minor killed, 2 injured in road accident

A 7-year-old boy was killed while two others sustained injuries in a road accident, near here on Saturday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2021 ) :A 7-year-old boy was killed while two others sustained injuries in a road accident, near here on Saturday.

Police said that Tauseef, resident of Bhera along with his two sons- Talha and Junaid was returning home on a motorbike when a rashly driven tractor-trolley hit them near Lorry Adda Bhera.

Resultantly, Talha died on the spot while his father and a sibling sustained injuries.

Rescue team shifted the injured to the THQ hospital Bhera for medical treatment.

Police have impounded the vehicle and started investigation.

A case has been registered against the tractor driver.