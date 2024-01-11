Minor killed, 3 injured in Quetta gas explosion

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2024) A child was killed and three others including a woman were injured in a gas leakage explosion rocked a residential building in Jinnah Town, Quetta on Thursday.

According to private news channel, the explosion occurred in upper floor of residential plaza due to a gas leakage.

In the wake of the explosion, local volunteers and rescue officials rushed to the scene to assist and transport the injured to a nearby hospital.

According to preliminary investigations by the police, the explosion was caused due to gas leak.

Police said that further investigations into the incident were currently underway.