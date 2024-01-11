Open Menu

Minor Killed, 3 Injured In Quetta Gas Explosion

Umer Jamshaid Published January 11, 2024 | 01:40 PM

Minor killed, 3 injured in Quetta gas explosion

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2024) A child was killed and three others including a woman were injured in a gas leakage explosion rocked a residential building in Jinnah Town, Quetta on Thursday.

According to private news channel, the explosion occurred in upper floor of residential plaza due to a gas leakage.

In the wake of the explosion, local volunteers and rescue officials rushed to the scene to assist and transport the injured to a nearby hospital.

According to preliminary investigations by the police, the explosion was caused due to gas leak.

Police said that further investigations into the incident were currently underway.

Related Topics

Injured Quetta Police Women Gas

Recent Stories

ECP decides to challenge PHC decision on BAT symbo ..

ECP decides to challenge PHC decision on BAT symbol

31 minutes ago
 Pakistan, KSA sign agreements, MoUs to facilitate ..

Pakistan, KSA sign agreements, MoUs to facilitate Hujjaj

38 minutes ago
 Israel faces charges of genocide at International ..

Israel faces charges of genocide at International Court of Justice amid Gaza con ..

2 hours ago
 President Alvi accepts Justice Naqvi’s resignati ..

President Alvi accepts Justice Naqvi’s resignation

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 January 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 January 2024

5 hours ago
Ecuador: from Darwin to drug trafficking

Ecuador: from Darwin to drug trafficking

15 hours ago
 Agriculture Uni Tandojam, Northwest A&F University ..

Agriculture Uni Tandojam, Northwest A&F University of China signs agreement

15 hours ago
 CM adds 80 more buses in People's Bus Service flee ..

CM adds 80 more buses in People's Bus Service fleet in Karachi

15 hours ago
 Bilawal unveils PPP's vision

Bilawal unveils PPP's vision

15 hours ago
 Win-Win mindset crucial for effective climate chan ..

Win-Win mindset crucial for effective climate change negotiations

15 hours ago
 British High Commissioner visits Mirpur, lauds UK- ..

British High Commissioner visits Mirpur, lauds UK-Pakistan’s strong ties

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan