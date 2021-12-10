Minor killed, 4 others injured in road accident

A minor boy was killed, while four others including two women sustained serious injures in a road accident near here on Friday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2021 ) :A minor boy was killed, while four others including two women sustained serious injures in a road accident near here on Friday.

Rescue-1122 said that Muhammad Khan, resident of Chak 419-GB, Lonewala was travelling on a motorcycle along with his wife Rehana, two minor son Abdullah (1), Adil (4), and another woman Haleema (55), when they were hit by a speeding van near Chak 75-GB on Satiana Road.

As a result, Abdullah died on the spot while four others suffered multiple injuries.

Rescue-1122 team reached the site and shifted the injured people to DHQ hospital.

Police were investigating.